UNIQLO will launch a joint UT with “Splatoon3 Splatoon 3”, using the classic elements in the game world, let’s wear the colorful and cute squid in the game!

The “UT x Splatoon3” launched this time has a total of 5 types of adult short T-shirts, 6 types of children’s short T-shirts and 3 types of children’s shorts, covering all age groups. It is indeed a national game in Japan~

It uses the elements of the classic “occupation battle” in the game world, and gathers squid and octopus characters familiar to Splatoon fans, weapons, locker stickers, referee cats and colorful inks, etc., and also launches corresponding ones in line with the main colors of the three generations The background color is short T, cool and welcome the summer!

UT x Splatoon3 Adult

UT x Splatoon3 Toddler

UT x Splatoon3 Toddler Shorts

“UT x Splatoon3” is expected to go on sale in Taiwan UNIQLO in late March. The reference price is 590 yuan for adult short T, 390 yuan for children’s short T, and 290 yuan for children’s shorts.