Marco Asensio took advantage of his World Cup debut in Qatar to relaunch himself. The footballer, whose future at Real Madrid does not seem at all clear, has shown that he can still be a decisive player.

Impossible to start better. Although some doubts had been generated by the composition of the squad and Luis Enrique’s attitude towards players who shine little with their clubs, Spain signed a sensational start to the World Cup. La Roja overwhelmed Costa Rica (7-0) and proved that she went to Qatar with the idea of ​​reaching the final stages of the tournament.

Among those who shone with their own light during the premiere, Marco Asensio stands out. The Spaniard hasn’t finished playing a leading role at Real Madrid, but he has landed on Arab soil with the firm idea of ​​exploiting the confidence provided by the coach. “I feel very good. Yesterday the whole team played a good match. Personally, I’m happy with my goal. I’m very comfortable with his confidence in him,” he acknowledged at the press conference.

Logically, we will have to wait until the end of the World Cup to make a definitive assessment of his world championship performance, but for now the Spaniard has made it clear that he intends to make the most of the opportunity to make the most of the famous showcase. “A World Cup is always important for any player. I face it as an important challenge. I face it with great enthusiasm for everything I’ve been through,” he said.

Furthermore, its future will very likely depend to a large extent on what happens in Qatar. The attacker’s contract expires in June 2023 and, according to reports, the Real Madrid management intends to offer him only a downward renewal. A convincing World Cup would give Asensio greater negotiating power and would cause the number of suitors to skyrocket. See also The Giro d'Italia ambassador of peace starts from Orban's Hungary

November 24, 2022 (change November 24, 2022 | 19:28)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

