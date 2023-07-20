Renowned Puerto Rican Equestrian Rider Found Dead at Home: Cause of Death Yet to be Determined

Rider Luis A. Hiraldo Found Dead at His Home in Canóvanas

CANOVANAS – The equestrian community is mourning the loss of rider Luis A. Hiraldo, who was found dead at his home in Brisas de Canóvanas earlier today. Hiraldo, a winner of multiple classics, was only 31 years old. Authorities believe that he died of natural causes, as his body showed no signs of violence. Medications prescribed by his doctors for various ailments were discovered at his residence.

Hiraldo began his career as an apprentice at the Hipódromo Camarero and quickly made a name for himself. In 2010, he was recognized with the prestigious Premio Camarero award for being the most outstanding rookie. Throughout his career, he achieved a remarkable 14 wins in classic events, including two with the native Son De Goma in the Clásico Del Caribe held in Panama.

Known for his natural style and physical attributes, Hiraldo stood out as one of Puerto Rico’s top equestrian riders. His ability to connect with the horses and maximize their potential led to a successful career with 1,118 victories in 6,506 mounts in both the United States and Puerto Rico.

Tragically, Hiraldo’s last victory was just last Friday in the fifth race, riding the El Profe for the Skull Stable and trained by Edwin Texidor, Jr.

The Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Hiraldo’s death. The equestrian community is devastated by the loss of such a talented and promising young rider. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Hiraldo’s loved ones during this difficult time.

