news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 23 – “I don’t know whether or not I will go to London, because it makes me a little anxious”. The president of Milan, Paolo Scaroni, is already looking forward to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, scheduled for Tottenham on 8 March. And he reveals his hesitations about a trip to Spurs. The occasion is the party for the 20th anniversary of the Milan Foundation, at the Sheraton hotel in Milan: “I really like the three Italian victories in the Champions League, I support the Italian women in Europe. We need Italian football to return to the fore” . Scaroni intervenes on Milan’s moment and on a crisis that now seems to be definitively behind us: “”As a fan, I think I can say that now we have another step. Football is unpredictable, just look at the World Cup final: France didn’t exist for 70 minutes, but in football, if you create alchemy, you can do great things even in difficult moments, which you have to wait for them to pass”. AC Milan player, who had just passed from the success in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, as well as from the successes in the league against Turin and Monza, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also intervenes, having returned to the group after the long break precisely in conjunction with the turnaround in results: “If the light?”, he comments on his return. “Yes, the light has come. And now even more”. (ANSA).

