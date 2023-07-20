SEMI Launches Scientific Platform SEMinRed to Connect Basic and Clinical Research in Spain

SEMinRed: The New Scientific Platform Facilitating Research Collaboration in Spain and Beyond

Madrid, SP – The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) has recently announced the launch of SEMinRed, a new scientific platform aimed at connecting basic and clinical research in an open manner. SEMinRed intends to become a benchmark for fostering collaboration in scientific-medical research, promoting knowledge exchange, resource sharing, and building relationships with groups and institutes. This platform is accessible to both SEMI members and non-members, with a specific emphasis on clinical and research fields relevant to internal medicine and other specialties.

SEMinRed provides a simple and intuitive interface that enables researchers and professionals to publish and share content, showcase their research interests, and make their experience in the healthcare or research field public. It also facilitates communication and networking by allowing users to contact specific groups of their choice, send messages to other registered users, and share relevant information and data.

Dr. Pablo Pérez, research coordinator and treasurer of SEMI, highlighted that the platform is open to society and not focused on marketing events or products, distinguishing itself from platforms like Twitter. He emphasized that the platform is designed for doctors and clinical researchers but also welcomes companies, consultants, and pharmaceuticals looking for specific profiles.

One of the distinguishing features of SEMinRed is the ability to create open or closed research groups based on specific research objectives. The platform incorporates a notification system that keeps users informed about new followers or likes on their posts.

Speaking about SEMinRed, Dr. Emilio Casariego, former president of SEMI, noted that the platform serves as a communication tool for researchers, companies, funders, and consultants to explore the clinical research areas in the country. He added that the network is open to all Spanish-speaking doctors and has been disseminated in various Latin American countries, the United States, and Canada.

Regarding areas of interest, Dr. Casariego mentioned that research groups within the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine will offer guidance in their respective fields. He particularly highlighted groups focused on obesity and atrial fibrillation, among others.

SEMI aims to have 2,000 members and establish at least 10 research groups on SEMinRed by the end of the year. Dr. Pérez mentioned that scholarships will be awarded to workgroups that propose projects within the platform to further energize research activities. The development of SEMinRed has been sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.

In conclusion, SEMinRed promises to be a groundbreaking platform that will foster collaboration and communication among researchers and healthcare professionals in Spain and beyond. By providing a user-friendly interface and facilitating networking and resource sharing, SEMinRed aims to contribute to the advancement of scientific-medical research in multiple disciplines.

