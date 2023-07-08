Reporter: Dortmund Considers Sancho’s Return as Manchester United Delays Negotiations

Title: Dortmund Considers Sancho’s Return as Manchester United Yet to Begin Negotiations

Dortmund, Germany – Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance as his former club, Borussia Dortmund, reportedly considers bringing him back to the Bundesliga. Despite no formal negotiations between the two clubs, Dortmund sees Sancho’s return as a strategic move to bolster their squad.

Sancho, who made a name for himself as a prolific scorer at Dortmund, has struggled to find his footing at Old Trafford since his move in 2020. With fierce competition from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on the wings, the 21-year-old has struggled to secure a regular spot in Manchester United’s starting lineup.

German Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg confirms Dortmund’s interest in reuniting with Sancho. The club believes that his skill set and tactical fit align perfectly with their gameplay. Furthermore, Sancho remains highly respected by Dortmund fans, making his return an appealing prospect for both the club and its supporters.

However, despite Dortmund’s eagerness, negotiations with Manchester United have not commenced. Sancho’s current contract with the English club is set to expire in 2026, indicating that any potential deal would involve significant financial considerations.

At 1.80 meters tall, Sancho primarily plays as a right-footed winger. His market value in Germany stands at 45 million euros, reflecting his potential and previous performances in the Bundesliga. Last season, he appeared in 41 games for Manchester United, including 29 as a starter, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

Opinions surrounding Sancho’s future are varied. Some believe that his return to Dortmund, where he thrived and regained stardom, could be beneficial for both the player and the club. They argue that if he continues to struggle for playing time at Manchester United, he may become redundant. Conversely, others believe that Sancho’s talent could still flourish in the Premier League given the right circumstances.

Nevertheless, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of both clubs and the player himself. Sancho’s uncertain future keeps football fans eagerly awaiting updates on potential negotiations between Manchester United and Dortmund.

