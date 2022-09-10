Original title: Report: Westbrook is open to trade, Lakers do not want to take over any long-term contract

September 11, Beijing time, ESPN beauty reporter Ramona Shelburne talked about the situation of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook when she was a guest on a program.

“As far as I know, Westbrook is very open about trades. He didn’t apply for a trade, sources assured me of that, but Westbrook is open about it,” Shelburne said. “He is willing to Go to a team that wants him and gives him more autonomy to be himself.”

The Jazz went into complete rebuild mode after sending off Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. So Salt Lake City is one of Westbrook’s potential next homes. Well-informed sources say the Lakers and Jazz did discuss a Westbrook trade.

Jazz reporter Tony Jones said: “The Jazz have been talking to the Lakers and made an offer to the Lakers; of course, the Lakers also made an offer to the Jazz, but the two offers are really bad. Don’t.”

“I don’t know if the two sides can reduce their differences and try to make a deal,” Jones continued. “What I can say is that the Jazz are looking for a first-round pick from the Lakers, but the Lakers are asking a lot for a first-rounder. Makes the Jazz less willing to make trades.”

On the other hand, Shelburne also revealed that the Lakers are unwilling to take over any long-term contracts in order to maintain the flexibility of the team’s roster in the future.

“One of the things I keep hearing is that the Lakers don’t want to take any long-term contracts, they want to keep the team flexible going forward,” Shelburne said. Unexpired contract.”

By the 23-24 season, only four players in the Lakers had contracts that did not expire, namely LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Damian Jones and rookie Max Christie. (jim)





