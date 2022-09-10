Home Sports Reporter: Westbrook is open to trade, Lakers unwilling to take over any long-term contract – yqqlm
Sports

Reporter: Westbrook is open to trade, Lakers unwilling to take over any long-term contract – yqqlm

by admin
Reporter: Westbrook is open to trade, Lakers unwilling to take over any long-term contract – yqqlm

Original title: Report: Westbrook is open to trade, Lakers do not want to take over any long-term contract

September 11, Beijing time, ESPN beauty reporter Ramona Shelburne talked about the situation of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook when she was a guest on a program.

“As far as I know, Westbrook is very open about trades. He didn’t apply for a trade, sources assured me of that, but Westbrook is open about it,” Shelburne said. “He is willing to Go to a team that wants him and gives him more autonomy to be himself.”

The Jazz went into complete rebuild mode after sending off Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. So Salt Lake City is one of Westbrook’s potential next homes. Well-informed sources say the Lakers and Jazz did discuss a Westbrook trade.

Jazz reporter Tony Jones said: “The Jazz have been talking to the Lakers and made an offer to the Lakers; of course, the Lakers also made an offer to the Jazz, but the two offers are really bad. Don’t.”

“I don’t know if the two sides can reduce their differences and try to make a deal,” Jones continued. “What I can say is that the Jazz are looking for a first-round pick from the Lakers, but the Lakers are asking a lot for a first-rounder. Makes the Jazz less willing to make trades.”

On the other hand, Shelburne also revealed that the Lakers are unwilling to take over any long-term contracts in order to maintain the flexibility of the team’s roster in the future.

“One of the things I keep hearing is that the Lakers don’t want to take any long-term contracts, they want to keep the team flexible going forward,” Shelburne said. Unexpired contract.”

See also  What's Happening to Elon Musk?

By the 23-24 season, only four players in the Lakers had contracts that did not expire, namely LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Damian Jones and rookie Max Christie. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Serie A-Leo dyes red Giroud wins ten people...

World volleyball, Italy beats Slovenia and wins the...

Samp-Milan, Giampaolo fury with Fabbri

Milan Samp double star: Milan is now surprising...

Volleyball world, the report cards of Italy-Slovenia: Lavia...

Bundesliga

Tennis, Swiatek beats Jabeur in two sets and...

Playing one more player is still unable to...

Samp-Milan, Pioli: “Important victory because sweaty and desired”

fear!Chen Xingtong won the championship again and rose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy