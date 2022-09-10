Assassin’s Creed is one of the most famous game series in the world – with 12 core entries since 2007.

These games are typically massive open-world action-adventure games that tell the overarching story of an assassin loosely inspired by history.

The timeline in the franchise dates back to ancient Greece to 21stone Century – Depicts a fictional struggle between Assassins and Templars.

Any gamer who wants to play through the entire series has two ways to do it.

They can play the games in the order they were released, or in the order of the timeline for a truly immersive experience.

We’ve put together a guide to complete the series one way or another.

Assassin’s Creed Franchise Release Order

Below are the Assassin’s Creed games and their release dates in release order.

For brevity, we have not included mobile games or any cross-platform derivative games.

Assassin’s Creed – 2007

platform: Android, Windows, Xbox 360, PS3

The first game in the series, Assassin’s Creed, is set in 1191 during the Third Crusade in the Holy Land.

You control Altaïr, a member of the Hashshashin, a group of assassins who carried out political strikes between the 11th and 13th centuries.

The game has an expansive open world in which holy sites have been recreated, with cities such as Damascus, Akko, Jerusalem and Masyaf all featured.

Spoiler alert – although it’s been revealed early in the game – you’re actually playing as Desmond Miles, a modern-day man using the Animus machine to access and relive the memories of his ancestors.

Assassin’s Creed II – 2009

platform: 安卓、Windows、Xbox 360、Xbox One、PlayStation 3、PlayStation 4、OS X、Nintendo Switch

As the second entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed moves to 15th-century Renaissance Italy – introducing the iconic Florentine Assassin Ezio Auditore de Florence.

New gameplay elements have been added, such as the ability to swim, and the use of more complex combat maneuvers, such as disarming enemies while unarmed.

Money and wise investments also become an important element of the game, adding the ability to buy weapons and invest in properties to renovate towns and generate income.

Featuring the Italian cities of Venice, Florence, San Gimignano, Monteriggioni, and Forli, it continues the open-world gameplay for which the series is known.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood – 2010

platform: 安卓、Windows、Xbox 360、Xbox One、PlayStation 3、PlayStation 4、OS X、Nintendo Switch

The Brotherhood is part of Ezio’s trilogy, landing as a sequel to AC2.

The player took control of Ezio again, this time in Rome, the Master Assassin wishing to free the city from the control of the Borgias.

It adds a management system that allows you to recruit Brotherhood members by destroying the Papal Force-held Borgia towers and rescuing local citizens.

The game also offers a multiplayer mode for the first time.

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations – 2011

platform: 安卓、Windows、Xbox 360、Xbox One、PlayStation 3、PlayStation 4、Nintendo Switch

The Apocalypse is the third and final part of Ezio’s trilogy.

Set between 1511 and 1512, you play a modern-day Ezio, Altaïr, and Desmond as he tries to prevent the end of the world in 2012.

Players control Ezio for most of the game and can explore its recreations of Constantinople and various side quests.

Assassin’s Creed III – 2012

platform: Android、Windows、Xbox 360、Xbox One、PlayStation 3、PlayStation 4、Wii U、Nintendo Switch、Google Stadia

Assassin’s Creed III takes players into more recent history: the American Revolution of the late 1700s.

In the first part of the story, you play as Haytham Kenway, leader of the colonial Templars.

From there, you’ll play as his son Ratonhnhakéton, also known as Connor, Desmond’s half-Mohawk, half-British ancestor who solved the Templars’ takeover of the colony. attempt.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – 2013

platform: Windows、Xbox 360、Xbox One、PlayStation 3、PlayStation 4、Wii U、Nintendo Switch、Google Stadia

Black Flag took players to the West Indies during the golden age of pirates in the early 18th century.

The main playable character is Edward Kenway, the father of Haytham Kenway from ACII, a Welshman.

Black Flag sees you searching for treasure and looking for the mysterious location that both the Templars and Assassins are looking for, called the Observatory.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – 2014

platform: Windows、Xbox 360、Xbox One、PlayStation 3、PlayStation 4、Nintendo Switch、Google Stadia

For Assassin’s Creed: Rogues, players were drawn into the war between France and India in the mid-18th century.

This time you’re Irish-American Shay Patrick Cormac, a former Assassin who has joined the Templars and is hunting down former Brotherhood members.

The main areas of the game are the North Atlantic, New York City and the River Valley, which is fictional but inspired by the Hudson Valley.

Assassin’s Creed Unity – 2014

platform: Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia

Unification was in Paris during the French Revolution, Dewey 1789 and 1794.

As Arno Dorian, you try to uncover the people behind the revolution and seek revenge for the murder of his adoptive father.

The open world has seven main French quarters: Invalides, Paris-Ventre, Bièvre, Louvre, Ile de la Cité, Latin Quarter and Marais.

It also includes the historic city of Versailles.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – 2015

platform: Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia

The Syndicate marked the major Assassin’s Creed franchise’s visit to London – especially during the Second Industrial Revolution in 1868.

You play as twins Evie and Jacob Frye.

Evie is the first playable female character in the main series.

The siblings were raised as assassins, aiming to retake London from Templar control by bringing together its criminals.

Assassin’s Creed Origins – 2017

platform: Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia

Origins takes players back to ancient times, the Ptolemaic period in Egypt from 49 BC to 43 BC.

You will play as Bayek of Siwa, telling the story of the Hidden Ones, the predecessors of the Brotherhood, and their conflict with the Order of the Ancients, the predecessors of the Templars.

The game also features a new 21st century character, Layla Hassan.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 2018

platform: Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia

The Odyssey is set during the Peloponnesian War between Sparta and Athens between 431 BC and 422 BC.

The game tells the mythological history of the war between two ancient Greek nations.

We play Spartan mercenaries on both sides who hope to defeat the cult of the universe and find his family.

Layla Hassan is also featured and has been introduced in previous games.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 2020

platform: Windows、Xbox One、Xbox Series X、PlayStation 4、PlayStation 5、谷歌 Stadia

Valhalla is currently the latest entry in the main series of Assassin’s Creed.

Set in England between 872 and 878, the story tells the fictional story of the Vikings’ invasion and expansion of the British Isles.

You control Eivor Varinsdottir, a Viking embroiled in an ancient conflict between the Brotherhood and the Knights.

Hassan is back again in the modern part of the story.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – TBH

platform: Xbox Series X/S、Xbox One、PS5、PS4、PC 和 Amazon Luna

Assassin’s Creed Mirage plays Basim ibn Ishaq in the Iraqi city of Baghdad.

The Mirage is set 20 years before Valhalla – between 850 and 860 AD.

According to IGN: “Mirage is described as a more linear game with a strong focus on the story. Just like the original game, there will be a series of linear quest chains, and then you’ll be able to choose quests from many different pieces available.”

Although no exact release date has been announced, Ubisoft appears to be targeting a spring 2023 window.

Assassin’s Creed Game Timeline Order

You can also play games in the order of the set time.

A lot of games jump over time, so we picked the earliest date the campaign would take place.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (431 – 404 BC)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (49-43 BC)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (850-860 AD)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (872-878 AD)

Assassin’s Creed (1191 AD)

Assassin’s Creed II (1476-1499 AD)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (1499-1507 AD)

Assassin’s Creed Revelations (1511-1512 AD)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (1715-1722 AD)

Assassin’s Creed: Rogues (1752 – 1776 AD)

Assassin’s Creed III (1754-1783 AD)

Assassin’s Creed Unification (1776-1800 AD)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (1868 AD)

What is Assassin’s Creed Unlimited?

In 2021, Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft revealed that they were working on an online version of Assassin’s Creed.

Their new game, called Assassin’s Creed: Infinite, is expected to feature multiple settings that evolve over time, just like the sprawling maps of multiplayer games like Fortnite.

Previous Assassin’s Creed games have all unfolded in specific historical contexts, such as ancient Greece or Ptolemaic Egypt.

“so [Infinity] It won’t start with a game,” Marc-Alexis Côté, the project’s head, told IGN.

“The version of Infinity that we put out will not be the final version of Infinity. It will evolve over time as our experience grows and we can tie them together more.

“So I think it opens up a world of possibilities where we can do more than just be a launcher for our different games.”

“I think this Infinity approach also allows us to have different experiences at different scales,” he added.

“Not everything has to be a 150-hour RPG, right? Bring more variety to the places we choose to visit and the way we choose to represent those periods.”

Although the game’s release date is unclear, Côté told the outlet:

“What I’m really excited about with Infinity is not just our big game, but the idea that we’re not going to replace one game with another, you [don’t just] Replace your new RPG.

“I think these games can be around for longer, and we’re building them in a different way than in the past. If you look at a game like Valhalla, most of its expansions revolve around the game,” explained Côté road.

“One of the things we’re thinking about now is, how can we make this experience, this world more of an MMO? Think of it like a one-player MMO [rather] Better than what we’ve done in the past. “