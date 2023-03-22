In-form teenage striker Evan Ferguson scored his first international goal as the Republic of Ireland beat Latvia 3-2 in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium.
Callum O’Dowda gave the hosts the lead before Brighton’s Ferguson pounced from close range to open his Ireland account midway through the first half.
Roberts Uldrikis pulled a goal back with a screamer and Arturs Zjuzins levelled in first-half injury-time.
Substitute Chiedozie Ogbene struck a winner in the second half.
All eyes were on Ferguson, making his first senior start in an Irish jersey, after his goalscoring exploits in a breakthrough season Brighton.
Dubbed a “superstar” by Danny Murphy after scoring twice as Brighton reached the FA Cup semi-finals, the 18-year-old reacted quickest to Michael Obafemi’s cutback to spark the loudest cheer of the night in Dublin on 17 minutes.
The strike partners had been involved in the Irish opener as their link-up play allowed debutant Will Smallbone to whip in a first-time ball and Cardiff’s O’Dowda raced in to head home after five minutes.
Ferguson, buoyed by his goal, almost doubled his tally when his effort from a tight angle was deflected into the side netting by Antonijs Cernomordijs as the hosts missed numerous chances to pull further clear.
Alan Browne, O’Dowda and Smallbone all had attempts and Latvia capitalised on the Republic’s lack of a clinical edge.
Vladislavs Gutkovskis had spurned a golden chance after racing in behind the home defence, but Stephen Kenny’s were eventually punished when Uldrikis’ 25-yard screamer flew past helpless Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher and into the top corner.
The home crowd were temporarily silenced by the Latvian goal, but they were stunned in first-half injury time when Zjuzins’ low effort flew off the soaking turf, took a deflection off Nathan Collins and, to compound the Republic’s misery, took a touch off Kelleher en route to the top corner.
Ogbene makes instant impact
Latvia almost took the lead less than a minute into the second half when Gutkovskis fired over when well placed.
Ferguson, still brimming with confidence despite the Latvian fightback, fired narrowly over from 25 yards and Uldrikis attempted to repeat his first-half effort but Kelleher was equal to it.
Mikey Johnston, who changed allegiance from Scotlandwas introduced for his debut in the second half along with Ogbene in the 64th minute and the substitutes made an immediate impact.
Johnston struck the post after a driving run at the Latvian defence 45 seconds after coming on and Ogbene reacted quickest to tap into the unguarded net.
Tiring after taking a couple of knocks, Ferguson was given a standing ovation as he was replaced by Troy Parrott with 18 minutes to play.
Johnston introduced himself to the Irish support with a lively performance and he almost capped with a goal after some mesmerising footwork but his effort was well blocked by the scrambling Latvian defence.
While there were positives in the win – most notably Ferguson, Smallbone and Johnston – manager Kenny knows his side will have to improve as World Cup finalists France travel to Dublin on Monday in the Republic’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier.
The Irish are underdogs to reach the finals with the Netherlands, Greece and minnows Gibraltar to come in Group B.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland
Formation 3-5-2
- 16Kelleher
- 22For OmobamsSubstituted forEganat 63′minutes
- 12Collins
- 4O’Shea
- 7DohertySubstituted forPoor guyat 63′minutes
- 21SmallboneSubstituted forHendrickat 82′minutes
- 14Molumby
- 8Browne
- 3O’DowdaSubstituted forMcCleanat 77′minutes
- 9ObafemiSubstituted forJohnstonat 64′minutes
- 19FergusonSubstituted forParrottat 73′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bazunu
- 5Egan
- 6Cullen
- 10Parrott
- 11McClean
- 13Hendrick
- 15Keane
- 17Knight
- 18McGrath
- 20Poor guy
- 23Travers
- 24Sykes
- 25Johnston
Latvia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Steinbors
- 11Savalniek
- 21PigeonSubstituted forOssat 45′minutes
- 5Chernomordy
- 2Sorokin
- 10IkauniekSubstituted forJaunzemat 66′minutes
- 17ZyuzinSubstituted forSavelievat 71′minutes
- 6Tobers
- 14GypsiesBooked at 69minsSubstituted forVarslavan’sat 71′minutes
- 9GutkovskySubstituted forIn Krollat 56′minutes
- 20UldrikisSubstituted forIkauniekat 81′minutes
Substitutes
- 3Oss
- 4Dubra
- 7Tonisevs
- 12Oak
- 15Ikauniek
- 16Jaunzem
- 18Stuglis
- 19In Kroll
- 22Saveliev
- 23Slurry
- 24Varslavan’s
- 25Birch
- 26Daskevich
Live Text
-
Match ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2.
-
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2.
-
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by James McClean.
-
Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Marcis Oss (Latvia).
-
Attempt missed. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
-
Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).
-
Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland).
-
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Marcis Oss.
-
Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean.
-
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jeff Hendrick replaces William Smallbone.
-
Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Roberts Uldrikis.
-
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Alvis Jaunzems.
-
Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne.
-
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. James McClean replaces Callum O’Dowda.
-
Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).