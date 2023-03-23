FIRENZE – “We played with a different form in the Nations League matches, we could also change. But in 4-3-3 we feel comfortable, especially to play a very proactive game. But that doesn’t mean…This is how Italy’s coach made his debut in the press conference on the eve of the match against England, valid for the first qualifying round for the next European Championships Robert Mancini: “Now it has become a classic, England are one of the best teams in the world. He has a roster of amazing players. Tomorrow too will be a very difficult match, we will try to play our part. It won’t be easy for both of them“.

Italy-England, the probable formation of Mancini: in Coverciano Retegui starter

Italy, Mancini on Retegui

“Retegui? Getting from Argentina to Italy like this, and not in a club team, isn’t that simple. It takes some time, but the boy is polite and smart. He is a good centre-forward, young, we have great confidence and we need to give him some time. He’s a classic centre-forward, I see that many compare him to Denis. I remember when Batistuta arrived in Italy, he remembers it… He’s clearly a young boy and needs time and time to grow. But I think it won’t take long to settle in“.





Mancini:



