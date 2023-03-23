Home Sports “Retegui remembers Batistuta, Vialli immortal”
Sports

“Retegui remembers Batistuta, Vialli immortal”

by admin
“Retegui remembers Batistuta, Vialli immortal”

The editorial staff Wednesday 22 March 2023, 7.36pm

FIRENZE – “We played with a different form in the Nations League matches, we could also change. But in 4-3-3 we feel comfortable, especially to play a very proactive game. But that doesn’t mean…This is how Italy’s coach made his debut in the press conference on the eve of the match against England, valid for the first qualifying round for the next European Championships Robert Mancini: “Now it has become a classic, England are one of the best teams in the world. He has a roster of amazing players. Tomorrow too will be a very difficult match, we will try to play our part. It won’t be easy for both of them“.

Italy, Mancini on Retegui

Retegui? Getting from Argentina to Italy like this, and not in a club team, isn’t that simple. It takes some time, but the boy is polite and smart. He is a good centre-forward, young, we have great confidence and we need to give him some time. He’s a classic centre-forward, I see that many compare him to Denis. I remember when Batistuta arrived in Italy, he remembers it… He’s clearly a young boy and needs time and time to grow. But I think it won’t take long to settle in“.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Usac Rivarolo, first the salvation. At work for the championship

You may also like

Juve, Milik recovering from injury. The news

3rd league: home bankruptcy against Oldenburg – Bayreuth...

Decision of the World Ice Hockey Federation: Teams...

European Qualifiers, all-time top scorers

3rd league: 1860 Munich manages first win under...

Football: Azzurri visit the Santobono pediatric hospital –...

Cancellation of “One Love”: DFB team in future...

Miami Open 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to...

Captain of the national hockey team: Mats Grambusch...

Ozil retires from football at 34: the future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy