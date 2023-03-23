Before a guarantee control judge, charges were charged against the councilor of Codazzi, Hermes Darío Romero Cuello, for allegedly requesting $10 million to authorize in the Municipal Council the purchase of real estate intended to set up a headquarters for the Prosecutor’s Office.

The economic demand would have been made to mid november 2022 the son of the owner of the property located in the Machique neighborhood.

“He forced him to give him the sum of 10 million pesos, to be distributed among all the members of the municipal council. in exchange for being able to approve the sale of the property located in that municipalitystated the sectional Prosecutor’s Office 12.

However, the citizen did not accede to the claims of the mayor, reason for which apparently the Municipal Council did not approve the purchase of the property to the Mayor.

“The objective of this was to strengthen the administration of justice through the municipal government secretary and provided to the Attorney General’s Office for its own headquarters in that municipality.explained the representative of the accusing entity.

Consequently, the 12th sectional Prosecutor’s Office accused the councilor for the crime of concussionto which he pleaded not guilty.

Likewise, the accusing entity asked the judicial office to shelter the mayor with a home insurance measure.

THE DEFENSE

Defense attorney Sergio Fontalvo, for his part, explained that the property it was not approved because it did not meet all the necessary requirements that were analyzed in the sessions of the corporation.

It added that in the three minutes of the Municipal Council there was no evidence that Hermes Darío Romero had tried to hinder the processbut on the contrary praised the importance of the project.

“Each one was ensuring the well-being of the municipality, there were three minutes and the Prosecutor’s Office only puts one in mind to build a reasonable inference in the accusation that he formulated.”, specified Fontalvo, who finally asked that they not deprive the mayor of his liberty.

Until the closing of this edition the judge did not rule on the insurance measure.