Tigre fans ambush the San Paolo coach, but make a mistake and hit their team coach. Retegui does not score, the Brazilians win 0-2

For the past decade, the rivalry between the Tigrethe team in which Mateo Retegui plays, ei Brazilians of the St. Paul very strong. So in the night between 5 and 6 April the fans Argentina they were protagonists in the negative of the South American Cup matchin the match valid for the first day of group D of the second continental competition after the Libertadores. In fact, i Tiger supporters they decided to welcome the San Paolo players not exactly friendly. Cos waiting for the bus of the Brazilian team, went wild on his arrival with a heavy throwing of stones. But they have sensationally got the wrong bus, targeting the Tiger bus.

The revelation of what happened was made on his Instagram account by the midfielder of the Argentine team, Agustin Cardozo: in one story we see in the foreground a stone in his hands and, in the background, a broken window of the bus. Stop, it’s us, we read. Just to know the match then finished 2-0 for San Paolo and Retegui remained dry. But why haven’t the two fans loved each other for a decade now? The hatred dates back to 2012 in another Copa Sudamericana match. In the return match in Brazil, the Argentine team refused to return to the field after the break, 2-0 up for the paulistas after a 0-0 draw in the first leg, in protest against the attack suffered in the changing rooms of the Morumbi stadium

. Unforgettable, unfortunately, the swollen faces of some Argentine players, who accused the Brazilian police of the beating. The game never resumed. And Tigre fans have never forgotten what happened at the time.