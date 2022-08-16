POLITICS – The captain of Borussia Dortmund initially talked about the politics of his club referring to the level of the team and the many talents that the Gialloneri have had the opportunity to train and then resell: “It’s a real shame to see how the club hires young talents who dream to grow up and then to leave in two, three or four years. You always have the feeling that you can create a powerful team but then, after a year or two, the team melts again because two or three important players leave. I think of Haaland, Gundogan, Gotze, Sancho, Dembele. Many strong players have been here in recent years. Had they stayed Borussia Dortmund could have had their say in Europe. But I understand how football works. It’s also about business. “