Preferences and even a little “dig” at the club by the German.

Borussia DortmundBundesliga but also some very personal comments outspoken. Marco Reuscaptain of the German Giallonero club, spoke in the round during the podcast OMR without sparing even a few small digs at his company.

POLITICS – The captain of Borussia Dortmund initially talked about the politics of his club referring to the level of the team and the many talents that the Gialloneri have had the opportunity to train and then resell: “It’s a real shame to see how the club hires young talents who dream to grow up and then to leave in two, three or four years. You always have the feeling that you can create a powerful team but then, after a year or two, the team melts again because two or three important players leave. I think of Haaland, Gundogan, Gotze, Sancho, Dembele. Many strong players have been here in recent years. Had they stayed Borussia Dortmund could have had their say in Europe. But I understand how football works. It’s also about business. “

CHAMPIONSHIPSReus he then continued on his preferences regarding the ball: “If I watch the Bundesliga on TV? I actually know the Bundesliga well, so I prefer to watch La Liga. For example when Barcelona play against Real Madrid. I know the Bundes very well, obviously I know something about the Premier League too: it’s special when you play City and United, they are two great teams with great players. “

August 16 – 10:02

