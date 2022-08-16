Original title: BTS won the first place in South Korea’s August advertising model list, and female singer IU ranked second

In the latest August advertising model brand list released by the Korea Enterprise Judgment Institute, BTS ranked first with a brand index of 24,980,606, and female singer IU ranked second with a brand index of 1,913,772.

South Korean singer Lim Yoong, famous host Yoo Jae-suk, and soccer player Son Heung-min ranked third to fifth respectively.

