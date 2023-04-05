2022 ended in the name of success for 3A, a leading company in the distribution of international sportswear and fashion brands, present in the area since 1983. Last year 3A recorded a significant increase in turnover, with performances that led to a 27% growth in revenues compared to 2021. 3A turnover, in 2022, stood at € 94 million.

n terms of EBITDA there is an improvement compared to the previous year, despite the increase in production costs: it stands at 8% compared to 6% in 2021. The company’s net profit is € 4.8 million. Results that also bode well for 2023: the company aims to achieve a turnover of 105 million, maintaining a stable EBITDA (8.1%).

“The financial results recorded by 3A confirm the very positive trend observed throughout 2022, despite the complex geopolitical and macroeconomic framework that characterized the year just ended – commented Fabio Antonini, CEO and Founder of 3A. –The sales trend confirms 3A’s ability to continue to grow, thanks to the strength and attractiveness of the constantly evolving distributed brands and the portfolio of Just Play stores which is strengthening its presence not only in Italy, but also abroad”.

During 2022, 3A expanded its portfolio by adding new brands such as Michael Kors and Crep Protect to those already distributed. In addition, 3A has increased the network of “Just Play” points of sale, a new concept store dedicated to Gen Alpha and Z.

These operations are part of the company’s broader development plan, which includes investments to strengthen its presence in Italy and on foreign markets. Furthermore, again in 2022, the company embarked on a path that aims to enhance sustainability, a key point of the growth strategy. The integrated certification activity SI RATING (Sustainability Impact Rating) initiated by the company is a process of assessing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability of 3A activities, based on international guidelines and standards (SASB).

To date, 3A is the official distributor of Nike and, exclusively, of Nike Swim. It also distributes the clothing lines for 0-7 years of Nike and 0-16 of the Jordan, Hurley and Converse brands and, thanks to the recent partnership with Delta Galil, also Hosiery Converse. For PVH 3A she deals with the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein underwear, beachwear and accessories lines and with Nike underwear. Finally, it is the Italian distributor of Crep Protect: a must-have brand dedicated to sneaker care and, since 2023, it has also distributed the men’s lines of Michael Kors in France and Germany.

3A has also created and launched the Just Play concept, a constantly moving space, designed to offer very young and adolescents a unique shopping experience, where reality and the digital world merge to allow maximum flexibility and freedom of choice. In Italy, Just Play is already present in the cities of Verona, Bergamo, Brescia, Milan and Portici, and with 7 corners in Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin and Bergamo; abroad, on the other hand, the first Just Play store in Greece was opened last year, in Larissa.