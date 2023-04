After the reveal of the release of Quantum Break from the Xbox Game Pass catalog, Microsoft has now clarified by explaining that it is only a temporary removal: as we had in fact hypothesized, the release of the game from the Pass catalog was due to expired licenses which are however being renewed, and not as soon as this is done, the game will once again be available to all subscribers. So there’s no need to rush to buy it for fear of losing it: it’s better this way!