Revolution in the national teams: from Mancini’s staff to the U21

Having said goodbye to Evani, Andrea Barzagli should join the blue coach's staff, while Alberto Bollini, fresh from his great victory at the U.19 European Championships. Nunziata vice-champion of the world with the Under 20 will move to the Under 21

Roberto Mancini Italy coach (Ansa)

Time of appointments in Figc. From the Buffon idea in the staff of the senior national team, to that of Milena Bertolini’s successor. While waiting for the federal council on Friday (convened at 11.30), rumors, names and suggestions are chasing each other.

The elimination of Italdonne from the World Cup it was the last appearance on the bench for the Azzurre coach, who has been in charge since 2017 with his contract expiring on next August 31st and that it will not be renewed. Who will sit in his seat has not yet been announced: it is very likely that it will be assigned to a man. Because after the ‘no’ of Alberigo Evani and Roberto Venturatowho in the past had received the offer to lead the blues, several names are chasing each other for the women’s bench.

In the past few days, rumors about those of the Juventus and Roma women’s coaches had been circulating, Joe Montemurro and Alessandro Spugna, indiscretions which, however, have not found confirmation. And among the names that circulate, those of Andrea Stramaccioni and also that of Paolo Nicolato, returning from the leadership of the Under 21 team and from the failure to qualify for the Olympics which led him to farewell. However, these are days of consultations in the FIGC for new appointments and they do not only concern the bench of the women’s national team.

News in sight also in Italy of Robert Mancini. Having said goodbye to Evani, he should join the blue coach’s staff Andrea Barzagli, While Alberto Bollinifresh from the beautiful victory at the European U.19, is preparing to be promoted to coach’s deputy. Waterfall Carmine Nunziatavice world champion with l’Under 20 is ready to replace Nicholas who left the leadership of the Under 21 team.

Andrea Bollini will be Mancini’s new deputy (Ansa)

Attilio Lombardo should arrive at the Under 20s while the current coach of the under 17, Bernardo Corradi should be promoted to the under 19. Another very hot name in the last few hours is that of Gigi Buffon, who has just announced his retirement from playing football. Many would like it in blue, perhaps in the role of head of delegation that belonged to Gianluca Vialli. But for the moment it remains a suggestion even if there have been contacts with via Allegri.

Even the nominations of the national teams will end up on the table of the FIGC council scheduled for Friday: a meeting in which it should arrive the ok from the FIGC for the registration of Atalanta’s second team in the Serie C championship.

