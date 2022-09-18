ROME. Another gold for gymnastics Italy at the rhythmic world championships in Sofia. This time on the top step of the podium are the “Butterflies” who won the team event in the 5 circles with 34,950 points ahead of Israel (34,050) and Spain (33,800).

Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Alessia Maurelli, Daniela Mogurean, Laura Paris and Martina Santandrea graduated.



Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Martina Santandrea, Daniela Mogurean and Laura Paris (photo of June 2022 at the European Championships in Tel Aviv)

The blue are all standard bearers of the Air Force Sports Group. That of the Italians is the sixth gold in Sofia after the four of Sofia Raffaeli and the one in the team ranking.

With the 5 circles Italy also won the title at the Pesaro world championships in 2017.