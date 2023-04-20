Home » Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Chinese team wins 3 gold medals – Xinhua English.news.cn
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Chinese team won 3 gold medals

2023-04-20 11:40:36

Source: Tribune

On April 16, Beijing time, good news came from the 2023 FIFA Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team won all three gold medals in the all-around group event, 5 laps in individual events, and 3 belts and 2 goals.

Wang Lanjing, a player from Zhejiang, and her teammates won gold medals in the 5 lap event, 3 belt and 2 ball event, and collective all-around event. Jin Yun, the coach of the Zhejiang Rhythmic Gymnastics Team, commented on her performance: “She played steadily in the first appearance this year and built confidence for the subsequent competitions. Her team awareness has improved significantly, and her integration with the team has also stabilized. “Wang Lanjing also said that she will move forward in a down-to-earth manner: “There are still tough battles to be fought in the future. We must cooperate with the coach and strive to contribute more to the team. The World Cup in Azerbaijan will have more teams participating. tough battle.”

In the Paris Olympic cycle, the collective team of the Chinese rhythmic gymnastics team has undergone personnel adjustments. As the first stop of the collective event of the Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team in the World Cup this season, Sun Dan, the collective team coach of the Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team, said that the overall performance of the team is relatively normal, and many problems have been found through the competition. There are rhythm problems, and the new set still has some difficulties that need to be modified.” Sun Dan said that through this competition, he can feel that the maturity of the young athletes’ competition is better; several older athletes will challenge in the set this year. A higher level of difficulty was achieved, and the game played smoothly.

See also  Why did Manchester United sign Casemiro after 4 months and 3 days after de Jong? _Euro_Real Madrid_Championship

Today, the Chinese team has moved to the Baku station of the World Cup to continue to train the team and accumulate game experience.

Label:Chinese art; Gymnastics team; Competition; World Cup
edit: Bi Zhen

