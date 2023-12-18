Rigorous and wrong expulsion to Raymundo Fulgencio, considers Ramos Rizo

On December 17, 2023, ESPN’s arbitration specialist, Felipe Ramos Rizo, criticized referee Adonai Escobedo’s decision to expel Tigres player Raymond Fulgencio after he slapped America’s player Julian Quiñones during a dispute for the ball. The incident occurred at minute 80 of the game, and Escobedo’s decision to show the red card was described as “very strict” by Ramos Rizo.

Despite the claims of the Tigres players, Escobedo opted to review the action using the VAR screen. After taking about a minute to review the play, he maintained his decision to send off Fulgencio, a move that was heavily criticized by ESPN’s arbitration expert.

Fulgencio, who had been subbed into the game just five minutes before the incident, was visibly upset as he left the field. His teammates and coach showed their support as he made his way through the Azteca Stadium tunnel.

The controversy surrounding the decision to expel Fulgencio will surely continue to be a topic of discussion in the days to come.

