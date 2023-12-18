Land Fenced for Institute of Legal Medicine Construction in Palencia: Project Awaits Tender

The construction of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Palencia is one step closer to becoming a reality, as the land provided by the City Council has already been fenced off in preparation for the upcoming project tender. According to judicial sources, the plot, situated on Luis Vives Street, was transferred to the Ministry of Justice free of charge in March of this year. The plot spans close to a thousand square meters and the transfer was carried out in compliance with the Order of the Minister of Finance and Public Function from February 7, 2023.

The Institute of Legal Medicine of Palencia is composed of a team of forensic doctors, processing and assistance officials, psychologists, social workers, and specific activities officers. However, the current building in the Courts Square lacks dedicated facilities for forensic pathology, with autopsies and related services being carried out in the offices of a private funeral company. As a result, the institute is in need of its own facilities to accommodate these essential functions.

Efforts to identify the best location for the new Institute of Legal Medicine have been ongoing since 2020, with representatives from the City Council and the Ministry of Justice assessing various municipally owned plots suitable for the purpose. This new development is crucial to addressing the current needs of the entity, particularly in the area of autopsies.

The Palencia Mortuary, through an administrative award, currently hosts the performance of autopsies under judicial protection. However, the impending construction of the Institute of Legal Medicine will provide dedicated facilities for these essential forensic services, marking a significant and positive development for the region.