Prevent a ‘bitter swallow’ from being the last of your life – news

During December 2022 and January 2023, 54 cases of poisoning were reported, 41 people died, which represented a fatality rate greater than 70%.

It is common around this time for different celebrations to be accompanied by the consumption of liquor. Precisely, it is Christmas and the end of the year, when cases of poisoning increase due to the marketing of adulterated liquor, due to the enormous risk that its consumption represents for health.

An adulterated liquor is considered to be any alcoholic beverage that has had its main ingredients partially or totally replaced, incorporating components such as methanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, which is an industrial liquid that has no marketing restrictions and is low cost; Its effect when consumed can cause headache, blindness, difficulty breathing and even death.

Following the guidelines and recommendations that Nueva EPS makes regarding purchases and consumption can make a difference, preventing the Christmas or New Year’s celebration from becoming a “bitter pill,” even the last one of your life.

That is why doctor Claudia Gonzáles, coordinator of the nutrition area of ​​the Hospital Universitario Mayor – Méderi, IPS, which is part of the Nueva EPS provider network, provides a series of recommendations.

Buy from a trusted site: The easiest way to avoid falling for adulterated or contraband liquor is to buy from a trusted placego to a reputable store, chain or liquor store that complies with health measures and be wary of places that offer high discounts. Cheap things can be very expensive!

Check the stamp and label: keep in mind that liquor yes or yes must have a stamp, which indicates the department in which it is being marketed; It is important to make sure that the print is sharp and well adhered; The label must be original in color and font.

Without freezing: Important, some liquors do not freeze in conventional refrigerators. Drinks such as vodka, rum or whiskey freeze below -45 degrees Celsius, temperatures that a conventional refrigerator cannot reach.

However, the freezing point of methanol is also very low (-97.6 degrees Celsius), so checking if a liquor has been adulterated by putting it in the refrigerator only works when it has been diluted with water.

Be careful with particles: It is important to check that the liquor do not have particles floating or sediment at the bottom of the bottle.

Destroy caps and labels: Once these drinks have been consumed, it is important to destroy the labels so that they cannot be reused.

When should I go to the emergency room?

Anyone who ingests adulterated liquor and experiences headache, confusion, abdominal pain, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, and vision changes should immediately go to the nearest medical center. Intoxication from adulterated alcohol is a vital emergency.

The warning symptoms can begin between the first 40 minutes and 30 hours, which are a health risk, especially in the kidneys and liver, and if there is no adequate care, they can even cause death.

