Barça demolishes Baskonia. Valencia wins in the sprint, successes for Unicaja and Madrid

Barça gets back up after two complicated weeks with only one win in 5 games and 3 consecutive defeats, clearly beating Baskonia who ends the round outside the top eight. Real Madrid remains in command, followed by Unicaja and one step behind by Valencia. Murcia, Gran Canaria, Joventut and Manresa complete the picture for Copa del Rey.

Saturday 16 December 2023

UNICAJA-COVIRAN GRANADA 92-70

Tenth consecutive victory for Unicaja which consolidates the solitary second position with a score of 11-3. The match is a monologue verdeviola with 8 men in double figures, among which Alberto Diaz (7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Perry (13 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists) stand out. The 50-30 half-time score leaves no room for reaction for the guests who remain in penultimate position.

BAXI MANRESA-LENOVO TENERIFE 73-76

Fundamental success for CB Canarias against a direct rival in the fight for a place in the 2024 Copa. After a first quarter dominated by the defenses (9-13), the match increases in intensity with the guests attempting to escape and the Catalans chasing . However, a last quarter of 26-19 was not enough for Pedro Martinez’s men to take home the result. MVP Shermadini with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 28 rating.

DREAMLAND GRAN CANARIA-SURNE BILBAO BASKET 83-75

Comeback victory for Gran Canaria who, thanks to a 24-9 final half, won a match in which they were chased for over 37 minutes. Conductor Bassas with 12 assists (personal best in 237 ACB games and second best performance in the club) and Brussino (19 points) and Pelos (12 points, 7 rebounds) as the main offensive ends. Record of 8-6 for the Canarians and provisional sixth place.

MONBUS OBRADOIRO-REAL MADRID 74-85

Thirteenth victory in the Liga Endesa for Madrid who will be seeded in the Copa de Malaga for the fifteenth consecutive year. Obradoiro’s match lasts a quarter (19-15) before the guest reacts with i blancos who grow in defense, taking the lead in scoring and maintaining the advantage until the end of the match. Taveres (13 points, 3 rebounds, 20 rating), Hezonja (16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists) and Musa (17 points), the best.

Sunday 17 December 2023

BASKETBALL GIRONA-JOVENTUT BADALONA 67-82

Penya wins the Catalan derby, confirming their good momentum and relaunching themselves for the Copa del Rey, overtaking Girona in the standings. The hosts improved in defense compared to previous outings but their long-range shooting problems persist (17% compared to the visitors’ 40). MVP of the match Feliz with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

ZUNDER PALENCIA-CASADEMONT ZARAGOZA 80-88

Palencia loses again, increasingly alone at the bottom of the table against a Zaragoza in a state of grace. Three out of three in December for the Aragonese who are just two victories behind eighth place. MVP Bell-Haynes with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

BREOGAN-UCAM RIVER MURCIA 74-83

Murcia resumes its journey from Lugo outsider high ranking after the stop of the last two days. Sito Alonso’s men start off very strong – 16-31 in the 10th – virtually closing the score already in the first half, even reaching +19. The Galicians, however, never raise the white flag and in the end they make the deficit less burdensome. 50% from guest threes was also decisive, with Ennis (16 with 3/4 from long range) particularly evident.

BARÇA-BASKONIA 82-62

Barça returns to winning ways, putting an end to a streak of 3 consecutive defeats between the cup and the championship, clearly prevailing against Baskonia. The azulgrana they come out at a distance, leveraging their defense in the third quarter (19-11) and finding an irresistible series of winning shots from 3 at the end (6/11 in the last 10′). MVP J. Parker with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

VALENCIA BASKET-MORABANC ANDORRA 86-82

Valencia suffers but wins again, finding their fifth consecutive victory and remaining in third place behind Real Madrid and Unicaja. An uphill match for Mumbrù’s men who were ahead on the scoreboard by just over 3′. THE orange, without Ojeleye and Harper due to injury and with Ferrando excluded from the 12, they started badly, chasing with a lead that reached double figures at 66-76 with 5’20” on the clock. Chris Jones once again decides the match at the end, the Valencian point guard scores 5 points in a matter of seconds, annihilating Andorra and handing the victory to his team. Good performance also for Robertson (16 points), looking for redemption after a complicated start to the season, and Davies (16). In the Andorran home, a superlative performance for Montero: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 32 rating.

NEXT ROUND (15th matchday)

Friday 22 December 2023

SURNE BILBAO BASKET-BASKET GIRONA MORABANC ANDORRA-DREAMLAND GRAN CANARIA LENOVO TENERIFE-CASADEMONT ZARAGOZA UCAM MURCIA-UNICAJA

Saturday 23 December 2023

VALENCIA BASKET-COVIRAN GRANADA JOVENTUT BADALONA-REAL MADRID RIO BREOGAN-MONBUS OBRADOIRO

BASKONIA-ZUNDER PALENCIA (94-82) and BARÇA-BAXI MANRESA (82-83) have already been played on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 13 December.

Cover photo: MG Estudi