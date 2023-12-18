The first Secure Microchip designed in Italy was presented by TIM

TIM Launches the First Cryptographic Microprocessor Designed in Italy

TIM presented the first Secure Microchip – that is, a cryptographic microprocessor – designed entirely in Italy, a significant step to strengthen national and European technological autonomy and sovereignty in the field of cybersecurity. The Secure Microchip was developed by Telsy, a TIM Group company specialized in cryptographic and cyber security for TIM Enterprise.

The presentation, which took place yesterday at the Città della Scienza in Naples, saw the participation of Adolfo UrsoMinister of Business and Made in Italy, Federico EichbergHead of Cabinet of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, together with Pietro LabriolaCEO of TIM, Eugenio Santagata, Chief Public Affairs and Security Officer of TIM and CEO of Telsy, e Elio SchiavoChief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer di TIM.

The cryptographic microprocessor is designed to increase the level of security in various technological sectors, covering areas ranging from mobile devices to Smart Cities, from cloud infrastructures to the Internet of Things (IoT) to defense systems.

This new tool represents an all-Italian “security atom”, guaranteeing the full reliability of encrypted communications. Produced entirely in Europe, in collaboration with important companies in the sector, the microprocessor complies with advanced ‘security by design’ standards.

The Secure Microchip finds application in various contexts, from civil to military and industrial ones, including the protection of critical infrastructures such as railway tracks, electricity and water networks and dams. As part of the Internet of Things, it will contribute to the security of smart cities, protecting data from sensors or cameras in urban and extra-urban areas.

Post by @mondo3 View on Threads

The microprocessor also offers security solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, meeting the cybersecurity requirements contained in the Cyber ​​Resilience Act and the EU Nis2 and CER Directives.

In terms of authentication, the Secure Microchip can generate encryption tokens for secure access to data and cloud services from mobile devices and PCs. It can be integrated into servers for private cloud contexts, including public administration services, digital identity and financial systems.

The project demonstrates the TIM Group’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for cybersecurity and contributes to the international promotion of ‘made in Italy’ in the strategic semiconductor industry.

Share this article:

Share this: Facebook

X

