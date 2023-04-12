Rivierabanca Basket Rimini announces that on Tuesday morning (11 April) the athlete Derek Ogbeide underwent surgery at the Villa Igea private clinic in Forlì. The operation was carried out by specialist Dr. Fabrizio Campi assisted by his team and it was perfectly successful, after 40 minutes in the operating room. Now for Derek the rehabilitation process will begin, which will be followed directly by our Diego Bartolini, Filippo Saulle and Marco Bernardi as regards the physical / athletic part.

The surgery involved stabilizing the right shoulder following a Bankart lesion, in the fibro-cartilaginous part where the ligaments are connected. The specialist dr. Fabrizio Campi delves into the dynamics of the operation: “I expect a complete and excellent recovery, after the lesion that had already been highlighted by the magnetic resonance has been confirmed. The surgery took place in arthroscopy with a double technique, with anterior anchors to repair the labrum in an anatomical way and at the same time I used a technique from the back of the humeral head, which is called remplissage, where I sutured the capsule and the ligaments to the humeral head. It is a double shoulder stabilization system”.

Thanks from the club to Dr. Fabrizio Campi and his entire team: “We thank Doctor Campi for his availability and great professionalism. Now attention will have to be paid to the post-operative recovery process, aware that unfortunately his season is over here. We are ready to support Derek, who will stay in Rimini until the end of the season, as long as it becomes necessary in the continuation of the therapies”, the words of the sporting director Davide Turci.