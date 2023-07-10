It will not be a coincidence that river kayaking, compared to other paddle sports, particularly attracts young people; the idea of ​​being able to “ride the current”, tackle the rapids and perhaps jump off a small waterfall exerts a strong fascination for those seeking adventure and challenging fear. Just like in classic climbing, also in this case the difficulties are divided into six grades, with the first grades affordable, the middle grades that require training and experience and the higher grades reserved for more expert canoeists who push themselves to the limit and are in fact willing to take serious risks.

River canoe: passion, adventure, emotion

The fact remains that it is a sport, indeed a very beautiful passion, which allows you to go to fantastic places and experience real and exciting adventures, just go step by step. One of the best places to learn is Valsesia, in Northern Piedmont, where the Sesia River and its tributaries offer ideal conditions to try, learn and progress in this discipline.

River kayak in the white water of Valsesia

As Davide Longoni of the Sesia River Soul di Scopa, in the province of Vercelli, there are very easy stretches of the river where you can acquire the basics, just a first couple of hours lesson and you learn the first rules for staying in a canoe and maneuvering it, then you try a passage in current along a small rapid, after which everyone decides. If there is a spark and passion, you can perfect yourself; another 4 or 5 lessons with the instructors and river guides of the center are recommended to become more and more independent. In any case, the center of Scopa remains a point of reference, a meeting place for canoeists, whether beginners or experts, who after descending along the river meet here for a beer, a barbecue or to set up a tent in the large area green. The center offers all the equipment needed to go canoeing and the possibility to test and rent river kayaks.

Still on the Sesia, in Balmuccia, there is the Monrosa Rafting by Piero and Federico Arcostanzo who manage the center with a qualified team of guides and instructors. With them you can tackle the river in all ways, from rafting to canyoning, from hydrospeed to mini-raft and of course with river kayak. Here too, individual or group lessons can be followed, with a cost starting from 55 Euros and which includes the supply of all the equipment, an initial dry briefing and a descent of about 2 hours. To continue training, and in the exploration of the river and its tributaries, it is possible to organize a few weekends or whole weeks, also in this case you can camp at the centre.

How a river kayak is made

As for the river canoe, or rather the river kayak, given that you slip inside and use a double-blade paddle unlike for example the Canadian canoe, open and with a single-blade paddle, it is a boat compact, with a flat bottom that makes it extremely easy to handle.

To get an idea of ​​white water kayaking and its characteristics, you can visit the site of DragoRossione of the most important Italian producers.

