Rizhao Station of the National Athletics Grand Prix: Feng Bin and Zhu Yaming easily won the championship 2023-04-28 10:47:46.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to the Chinese Athletics Association, the Rizhao station, the second stop of the 2023 National Athletics Grand Prix, entered the second competition day on the 27th. Feng Bin, the women’s discus champion at the World Championships, and Zhu Yaming, the men’s triple jump champion, easily aspired to the championship.

In the women’s discus match that morning, Feng Bin, the champion of the Xinke World Championships at home, won the championship with a second throw of 66.15 meters. This is also the best result of the 29-year-old Feng Bin in the domestic arena so far. Her Shandong teammate Jiang Zhichao won the runner-up with a score of 58.05 meters, and Yang Huanhuan of the Jiangsu team ranked third with 56.42 meters.

In the men’s triple jump competition held in the afternoon of the same day, Zhu Yaming, the silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics and the Liaoning team, reached the highest podium with a score of 16.88 meters. Su Wen of the Shanghai team won the runner-up with 16.28 meters. The third place belongs to the Shandong team. Ma Yinglong, the score is 15 meters 82.

Zhu Yaming’s winning result is still far from his personal best of 17.57 meters, but it is worth mentioning that Zhu Yaming participated in two events for two consecutive days in this competition. On the 26th, he won the men’s long jump competition with 8.06 meters, refreshing his personal best result in this event.

In addition, on the 26th, veteran Wang Zheng of the Shaanxi team won the women’s hammer throw championship with 72.54 meters. Yunnan women’s marathon star Zhang Deshun won the 5,000-meter race with a personal best time of 15:36.51.