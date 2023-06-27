Roberto D’Aversa is the new coach of Lecce – Calcio

Lecce has its new technical guide for the next Serie A championship. With a brief press note, the Giallorossi company announces that the management of the first team has been entrusted to Roberto D’Aversa, a 47-year-old coach from Abruzzo. D’Aversa has signed an annual agreement, with an option in the event of salvation being achieved.

The technical staff available to D’Aversa will be composed as follows: assistant coach Andrea Tarozzi, technical collaborator Salvatore Sullo, technical collaborator and match analyst Simone Greco, athletic trainer Danilo Massi, athletic trainer and injury recovery Giovanni De Luca, goalkeeper trainer Luigi Sassanelli.

