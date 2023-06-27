Will Iván Duque take legal action against the activist who rebuked him?

In fact, the remarks could be classified as a defamatory statement and according to US law, it could be sued as slander if it causes any damage or loss to the victim of said statements.

Dan Cohen, for his part, has also come up against these accusations and He has criticized those who have pointed out the possibility of a lawsuit against him.

“They try to censor me and Threaten me with frivolous lawsuits to curry favor and protect their king pig. Cowardly tactics because they have been portrayed, ”he said in a trill about it.

Dan Cohen Who is the man who rebuked Iván Duque?

Several media outlets in Colombia have strongly criticized the way in which David Cohen approaches Iván Duque and then verbally attacks him, calling him a “murderer”, “paraco” and “drug trafficker”. A fact that has cast doubt on whether the man is really a journalist as he is identified through his Twitter account.

