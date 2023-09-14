Rockies’ Home Run Power Leads to Series Win Against Cubs

Rockies Defeat Cubs 7-3, Earn First Series Win in a Month

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies secured their first series win in a month by defeating the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Wednesday. Kris Bryant showcased his power by hitting a home run for the second consecutive game, contributing to the Rockies’ victory.

The Rockies’ offense came alive with a total of four home runs in the game. Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero both hit two-run homers in the fifth inning, while Ryan McMahon added a home run and three hits to his impressive performance. The Rockies took two out of three games against the Cubs, who are currently battling for a playoff spot.

It had been a dry spell for Colorado, as they had not won a series since August 18-20 when they defeated the Chicago White Sox. However, their recent victories against the Cubs have provided a much-needed boost.

Chicago had some standout performances as well, with Nico Hoerner delivering an exceptional performance with four hits, equaling his career-best record. Miguel Amaya and Ian Happ also contributed with two hits each. Despite their efforts, the Cubs fell short in the last two games against the Rockies, allowing the Milwaukee Brewers, leaders of the Central, to gain ground in the playoff race.

Although the loss was a setback for the Cubs (78-69), they still hold control over the second wild card spot in the National League.

Pitcher Ty Blach had a solid outing for the Rockies, allowing nine hits but limiting the Cubs to just three runs. Blach’s performance played a crucial role in securing the victory for Colorado.

On the other side, Chicago starter James Taillon (7-10) struggled against the Rockies, continuing his difficulties against the team. Taillon had previously recorded a dominant outing against Colorado while he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018.

Several players made notable contributions for both teams. Christopher Morel went 1-for-4 and scored one run for the Cubs, while Miguel Amaya had an impressive 3-for-2 performance. Yan Gomes, a Brazilian player, went 1-for-0.

For the Rockies, Venezuelan player Ezequiel Tovar went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Elehuris Montero, a Dominican player, scored a run and had two RBIs in his 1-for-4 performance.

The Rockies’ victory marks a turning point in their recent struggles and provides renewed hope for the remainder of the season.

