Satena: more seats for flights to Nuquí from Medellín and Quibdó with an ATR42

The state airline Satena announced the expansion of its services to the beautiful tourist destination of Nuquí, located in the exuberant Colombian Pacific. With the recent expansion of the Reyes Murillo airport runway, the airline offers travelers a unique experience to discover the paradisiacal beaches, impressive marine life and incomparable natural beauty of Nuquí.

The beaches of Nuquí, bordered by lush palm trees and caressed by warm waters, are now more accessible thanks to the runway allowing the landing of the ATR42, a 48-seat turboprop plane with greater comfort and capacity for more passengers.

«We are happy to offer citizens the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Nuquí through our flights. The expansion of seating capacity reflects the commitment to providing unforgettable experiences and facilitating access to fascinating places in Colombia. indicated Brigadier General Óscar Zuluaga Castaño, president of Satena.

Nuquí offers a wide range of experiences for all tastes. One of the unmissable plans is the panoramic walk along the beach that extends from Guachalito to the peaceful town of Termales. This trip immerses nature lovers in the immensity of the jungle, offering a break in a beautiful natural hot spring.

Additionally, during this escape to Nuquí, travelers will have the opportunity to witness the majestic spectacle of humpback whales during the migration season and visit the Utría National Natural Park, a wildlife sanctuary that dazzles with the opportunity to learn about these giants. marine, as well as contemplate the colorful presence of reptiles and monkeys in their natural environment.

For the more adventurous, this region also offers surfing, kayaking, diving and snorkeling opportunities that allow you to discover the underwater world of astonishing splendor that reveals an impressive variety of fish and corals that give life to the seabed of Nuquí.

Flights to this Colombian paradise can be taken from Medellín from Monday to Sunday and from Quibdó on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

