Rodrygo (Real Madrid) on Benzema: “We found the real Karim”

Rodrygo, after Real Madrid’s victory in the Copa del Rey semi-finals (4-0): “We had good feelings. We worked well after Valladolid. We were sure we could win here. It’s always complicated, but we did it. We played very well, all the players. 0-4 here is very special. It gives us a lot of confidence. Our season is also lucky. We could think, before this match, that she was average. It changes everything. We have confidence for the final, for the Champions League too. It will be difficult, but we feel good. Now we will focus on the La Liga matches to prepare the rest. Benzema? We found the real Karim. He did what he always does, and we’re very happy to have him. »

