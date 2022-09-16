The pure, classic, “white” gesture of tennis and modern needs: Roger has brought everything together. Indeed, he unites
That’s not true, Federer still plays. Nature can be hurt but it is eternal. So let’s start with an even more sensational news than that expected and unbearable of his retirement from competition: Federer remains. Like the sea, like a mountain in the landscape, like the wind that goes around him. Like tradition, an attitude of the spirit that takes us and the things we love away from a mutation determined by an uncontrolled evolutionary force.
