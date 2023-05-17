Roland Garros 2023, Nadal calls a press conference for Thursday

Rafael Nadal has called for Thursday at 16 o’clock Press conference in his Academy in Manacor to announce whether or not he will play the Roland Garros, which will start on Sunday 28 May. The Spanish, that the June 3 will be 37 years oldunderwent a iliopsoas injury of the left leg last January at the Australian Open. His return to action was slated for the clay court season, but failure to recover forced him to package deals in Montecarlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome. “Whether he will play there or not will be communicated later in the press conference as well as the reasons why he decides one thing or the other”, specified her entourage.