Sports

Roland Garros 2023, Nadal calls a press conference for Thursday

Roland Garros 2023, Nadal calls a press conference for Thursday

Rafael Nadal has called for Thursday at 16 o’clock Press conference in his Academy in Manacor to announce whether or not he will play the Roland Garros, which will start on Sunday 28 May. The Spanish, that the June 3 will be 37 years oldunderwent a iliopsoas injury of the left leg last January at the Australian Open. His return to action was slated for the clay court season, but failure to recover forced him to package deals in Montecarlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome. “Whether he will play there or not will be communicated later in the press conference as well as the reasons why he decides one thing or the other”, specified her entourage.

Spanish media: Nadal will not play Roland Garros

As reported by the Spanish mediaNadal should announce his per lo Slam package won on 14 occasions, most recently in 2022 and hasn’t missed since 2004, losing just three fights. However, the hypothesis of retiring from tennis is excluded. Nadal, who is now 14th in the ATP rankings, would lose 2,000 points and would finish outside the top-100, dropping to about 130th place in the standings. An unprecedented situation in his career, for which he would need wild-cards to be able to participate in all the main ATP tournaments.

