Roland Garros, Fabio Fognini is reborn at 36: he’s in the third round. Sonego also wins

They had already given it up finished. Rushed into classification Atpunable to fully recover from ailments, discontinuous in its appearances. Instead Fabio Fognini a 36 years old it’s yes number 130 of the world is giving a show to Roland Garros: after defeating the Canadian top-10 in three sets Happy Auger-Alsowith another three to zero (6-4, 7-6, 6-2) also got rid of the Australian Jason Kubler in two hours and 17 minutes of gameplay. Now Fognini has the third round ahead of him against the Austrian Sebastian Ofnerwith a view of the round of 16 from the draw side of Stephens Tsitsipas. In the third round also advances an excellent Lorenzo Sonego: defeated the French Ugo Humbertclosing the match at the tie break of the third.

Fognini show – For large flashes of the match against Kubler, the Ligurian tennis player dusted off his entire repertoire made up of shots with an ancient charm. And the public demonstrates that like, yes. She had one bending in the middle of the second set, but with lucidity in the end he closed the tie break in his favor with a score of 7 to 5. From that moment the match was downhill again. Now for Fognini, who made it to the quarter-finals in Paris way back in 2011, there is a great opportunity in the meantime to return to the round of 16 of a Grand Slam tournament: Ofner, number 118 in the world, is an opponent within reach, even if he eliminated another 3 to 0 the American Sebastian Cordaoverturning all predictions.

Sonego on the ball – And Lorenzo Sonego also seems to be in great shape. In the second round, the 28-year-old from Turin faced a complicated challenge against the number 40 in the world, Humbert, pushed by his home crowd. Instead he led the match with solidity e authority since the first set, when he found the break in the fifth game and then managed the lead until 6-4 the final. Similar trend also in the second, closed by Sonego with a 6-3. Then the Turinese was good at keeping the calm after first taking the service at the opening of third ift. He recovered and then at the tie break – brought home with a netto 7 a 3 – it was more shiny of his opponent. Now the number 48 in the world is awaited by a complicated third round: barring surprises, he will challenge the Russian Andrei Rublev.

Arnaldi’s surrender in the 4th set – Instead, the adventure of ends in the second round Matthew Arnaldi al Roland Garros. Il 22 enne sky bluenumber 106 in the ATP rankings, was beaten in four sets by Denis Shapovalov with the score of 6-2 3-6 6-3 6-4. Arnaldi was unable to keep up with the discontinuous Canadian talent, today number 32 Atp, who is not always at ease on clay: after a first test without history, he fought and won the second. But then he didn’t have any more break points, while Shapovalov made the most of his chances and closed the match after a long battle almost three hours.

Giorgi retires, out Errani – Camila Giorgi leaves the scene in the second round of Roland Garros: the blue, number 37 in the world, retires due to a problem right knee after losing the first set 6-2 in 34 minutes against the US Jessica Pegula, number 3 in the WTA ranking and seeding. Net defeat instead for Sara Errani against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu: the 36-year-old who was also a finalist in Paris in 2012 left the scene with a 6-3 6-0 in favor of her opponent.