Palermo, a moved memory of Piersanti Mattarella rises from the world of the Cisl

by gds.it – ​​21 minutes ago

The conference room of the Filca Cisl headquarters in via Cerda in Palermo bears the name of Piersanti Mattarella. The plaque and the mural, created by the artist Nanno Gandolfo, in memory of the former president of the Region, were unveiled…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, a moving memory of Piersanti Mattarella rises from the world of the CISL and appeared 21 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.