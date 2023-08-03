Roma, 4-2 at Farense in the last friendly in Portugal – Football

Roma’s last friendly in the training camp in Portugal coincides with a 4-2 victory against Farense. Mourinho starts with Ibanez, Llorente (not Smalling) and Mancini in defense, Cristante, Pellegrini and Bove in the midfield, with Belotti and El Shaarawy in attack. Three minutes are enough for the capitolini to find the lead, thanks to Artur Jorge’s clumsy own goal with a header from a Belotti cross. After half an hour lacking in chances, the doubling signed by Gallo arrives: an easy tap after a shot saved by El Shaarawy. The first half ends 3-0, when Mancini finds Pellegrini in depth, and the captain makes it three of a kind.





At the beginning of the second half, Mou played the cards Svilar, Kristensen, Aouar and Dybala (the latter will be disqualified together with Pellegrini in the first league outing with Salernitana).





Farense shortens the distance with Kristensen’s own goal (a back pass that becomes a shot and a mockery of Svilar), but Roma are in control and make the four, again through an own goal: Zalewski puts in a cross and Gonçalo Silva combines the mess. Maxuel’s bomb from outside the area (4-2) made the knockout of the home team less bitter.





On the evening of Sunday 6 August, Roma will face Toulouse on the French field, in the last pre-season friendly.

