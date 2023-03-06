The streak of consecutive victories in the championship stops at four Juventus, beaten 1-0 at the Olimpico and now 12 points away from the 4th place occupied by Roma and Milan. Three woods hit by the black and whites, but he’s not looking for an alibi Massimiliano Allegri who analyzed the match: “We knew of the difficulties, they are a grumpy team. Many of them ended up with cramps, they were already giving up between the lines at the end of the first half. We could have defended better on the goal post. And we could have done better for the opportunities we had. After the goal, more order was needed, there were still 35 minutes left. We had chances and good plays up until the last chance for Danilo. This is football, Roma are having an excellent championship. We approached the game well, we could have done better. We conceded a goal from 25 metres, that’s true, but we had to go out on Mancini first.”

Kean sent off, 3rd fastest red card ever in Serie A Inevitable a comment on Moise Kean, who came on in the 89th minute and was sent off after 40 seconds for his reaction to Mancini. “He was wrong – says Allegri -, he apologized but he put the team in difficulty. When you enter you can determine: he had the wrong reaction. He will take a big fine, each of us has responsibilities“.

"The boys are doing something important"

Allegri's analysis then moved on to the momentum of the team at 360 degrees: "The boys must stay calm, the world won't collapse on us. They scored 50 points, we continue to work and what happens won't depend on the field. We have to finish in the top four and at the moment we are second, we have scored 50 points. By winning against Roma we would have gotten closer, thus losing and occupying this position it seems that everything collapses on him. But we have to be strong, start over: the boys are doing something important. I think that in the history of football there has never been a story like that of Juve this year. We have important goals to achieve. Win the Europa League? We think about catching up with those who precede us in the standings."