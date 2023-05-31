Roma: Mourinho, I have to talk to clubs to see if I’m staying – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 01 – “I’m going on vacation on Monday: if we’re able to talk in these days, fine. Otherwise we’ll go talk: I have to fight for these guys, and fighting for them means not saying with certainty that I’m staying” . This was said by Jose’ Mourinho, speaking of the possibility of saying goodbye to Roma.



“I have a one-year contract – added Mourinho -, I’m serious: I told the club that I would immediately inform the club of contacts with the club, in December I spoke of contact with the Portuguese national team, then nothing more”. (HANDLE).

