Roma: Mourinho, I have to talk to clubs to see if I'm staying – Calcio

Roma: Mourinho, I have to talk to clubs to see if I'm staying – Calcio
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 01 – “I’m going on vacation on Monday: if we’re able to talk in these days, fine. Otherwise we’ll go talk: I have to fight for these guys, and fighting for them means not saying with certainty that I’m staying” . This was said by Jose’ Mourinho, speaking of the possibility of saying goodbye to Roma.

“I have a one-year contract – added Mourinho -, I’m serious: I told the club that I would immediately inform the club of contacts with the club, in December I spoke of contact with the Portuguese national team, then nothing more”. (HANDLE).

