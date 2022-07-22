A beautiful scene on the penultimate day of the Portuguese tour
Pleasant surprise in the withdrawal of the Roma in Portugal. A fan first knows Mourinho and then before the eyes of the Special One he makes the marriage proposal to his girlfriend who bursts into tears. The Giallorossi club has published the video on social media: “Perhaps this was missing from José Mourinho’s palmares“.
The boy is a big fan of the Roma and after the yes of his future wife he left a message for his favorite team: “Come on Roma always. The Roma fan is different”. A beautiful scene on the penultimate day of the tour Portuguese.
