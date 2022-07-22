Free employees from noon on Friday. Discounts for those who use the inter-company asylum, eight green workstations and two days of smart working a week

VITTORIO VENETO. New welfare opportunities at Irinox in Vittorio Veneto and Corbanese. This is the company of Katia Da Ros, managing director (she is also vice president of Confindustria). The company has decided to reformulate the working hours of its collaborators, giving the possibility to have Friday afternoon free for the whole summer period.

For three months, the weekends of Irinox collaborators will be longer, there will be more time to stay with the family, to devote themselves to hobbies, to organize trips out of town or simply just to enjoy the Unesco heritage hills. The company has also decided to halve the annual nursery fee of the kindergarten for the children of its employees. Irinox is part of the inter-company consortium of the Treviso Pre-Alps which has created and manages the ‘Il Giardino dei Colori’ inter-company kindergarten with the aim of offering its employees a modern day nursery for their children from 3 months to 6 years old. ‘Il Giardino dei Colori’ is open to both employees’ children and local children, for a maximum capacity of 64 seats. The new building saw the companies of the Consortium deploy their technological know-how together with an overall investment of over 1.3 million euros; is at the forefront in architectural terms and has reached the highest sustainability standards represented by the energy class A, for the maximum well-being of its young guests.

The canteen at the Ottavian restaurant is free for all employees’ lunches. Smart working will be two days a week. Over 75% have chosen to join the new framework to have more work-life balance.

The company has also made 8 green electric charging stations available for employees. For Irinox, promoting the transition to electric mobility means providing the tools to be able to implement it in practice. The stations that can be used free of charge are powered by the use of electricity produced by the photovoltaic systems of the Irinox factories. The choice to evolve towards sustainable mobility also involves the company fleet which is gradually evolving towards the plug-in hybrid. In December 2021, Irinox had rewarded all over 300 collaborators with € 1,000 net in welfare, for the exceptional results achieved. The financial statements were recently approved by the shareholders and despite the difficult period given by the pandemic, for Irinox it was a year of great growth, with a turnover exceeding 60 million euros.