Roma Toulouse 1-2, goals and highlights of the summer friendly

In Toulouse, a free-kick by Dybala responded to Dallinga’s initial lead, then Begraoui decided in the 90th minute. Joya’s match lasts 36′: after feeling a muscle discomfort he leaves the field as a precaution, but signaling to the bench that everything is ok

TOLOSA-ROME 2-1

5′ Dallinga (T), 26′ Dybala (R), 90′ Begraoui (T)



TOULOUSE (4-2-3-1): Restes; Desler (68′ Kamanzi), Costa (88′ Roualt), Nicolaisen, Suazo (83′ Lahmadi); Sierro (84′ Begraoui), Casseres; Genreau (83′ Gelabert), Magri (46′ Diarra), Aboukhlal (75′ Bangrè); Dallinga (68′ Onaiwu). All.: Martinez.



ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio (46′ Svilar); Llorente, Smalling, Ndicka (46′ left-handed); Kristensen (65′ Celik), Aouar (46′ El Shaarawy), Cristante, Bove (77′ Pagano), Zalewski (46′ Spinazzola); Dybala (36′ Pellegrini), Belotti (77′ Solbakken). Coach Mourinho.



Ammonite yourself: Cristante, Pellegrini, Celik, Aboukhlal

It ends with one defeat in the 90th minute the penultimate pre-season friendly for Mourinho’s Roma: in Toulouse, against the French who finished the last Ligue1 championship in 13th place, it ended 2-1, with the goal by Dybala (later released in the 36th minute as a precaution, after feeling a muscle discomfort) which responds to the initial disadvantage and the decisive goal by Begraoui.

Toulouse score at the first opportunity: 5′ pass and Dallinga, served by a precise cross, anticipates Rui Patricio. It takes Roma several minutes to get into the game and overcome the shock start: the French press, play aggressive football, bringing the pressure up and in the 18th minute they even came close to 2-0, again with Dallinga, who heads the field and sends it to the back, after being forgotten in the center of the area by the Giallorossi defence. 4′ go by and Dallinga scares Roma again, anticipating Smalling at Desler’s invitation from the right, with a deflection which however ends at the back.

Need one Dybala’s magic to even the score, and arrives punctually on 25′: perfect punishment from a very inviting position for Joya’s left-handed player, and 1-1. Rome shakes and shortly after nearly 2-1 with Kristensen: Zalewski goes to the left and puts in a cross shot away from the goalkeeper at the feet of the new Giallorossi signing, with Restes saving.

Dybala out in the 36th minute, but don’t worry

Al 36’ Dybala (who two minutes earlier had lost a very dangerous ball on the edge of the area, forcing Rui Patricio to save on Casseres’ shot) is forced to ask for a change due to a muscle pain in the groin. The Jewel communicates immediately reassures the bench and the medical staff, clarifying that they preferred not to risk it and ask for a change at the first sign: it will be monitored, but doesn’t seem to worry.

In the second half Mourinho sends Svilar, Mancini, Spinazzola and El Shaarawy onto the field, then the match gets nervous and the referee is forced to wave some yellow cards too. Pellegrini goes close to scoring (78′) with a great shot, after being caught in the area by Mancini, but the joke arrives in the 90th minute: low cross from the right, Smalling misses and Begraoui beats Svilar by a few steps.

