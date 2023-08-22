Home » Roma-Zapata, there is still no agreement with Atalanta: it is a question. Transfer market news
Roma-Zapata, there is still no agreement with Atalanta: it is a question. Transfer market news

Roma-Zapata, there is still no agreement with Atalanta: it is a question. Transfer market news

The Roma it does not give up Duvan Zapata despite the difficulties to get to white smoke with Atalanta. The Giallorossi, always looking for an expert first striker, are continuing to negotiate to get the Colombian striker born in 1991, who has long been in the sights of the club coached by Mourinho. Talks between the clubs and the agents continue, but the deal has not yet been completed: in fact, there is still no agreement between Roma and Atalanta, with the Giallorossi who would like to buy the Zapata’s 5 million euro fixed fee plus another 5 million in bonusesbut not easy to achieve. Conditions that Atalanta do not agree with which at the moment they continue to refuse.

Marcos Leonardo: “I was thinking about Rome, I wanted to go there”

Meanwhile Marcos Leonardo came back to play with the Santos. The attacker scored the momentary equalizer in Sunday evening’s match against Gremio, won 2-1 by the black and whites. Roma had reached an agreement with the playerbut the Brazilian club put up a block: the giallorossi, strengthened by this agreement, they will try to bring it to the capital in January. “I stayed out against Fortaleza because I wasn’t thinking about it,” said Marcos Leonardo. I was thinking of Rome because I wanted to go there“.

