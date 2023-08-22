Aramis launches a new version of the Flex & Dry jeans – MONDO MODA

Aramis presents new versions of jeans Flex & Dry, a wearable category that features thermal comfort technology. Now, the pants, which cool the body temperature by up to 10ºC, will be available in three washes and in Regular, Slim and Skinny models.

Aramis Flex & Dry Jeans @ disclosure

In contact with sweat, Flex & Dry jeans promote immediate and continuous cooling, providing a feeling of comfort, lightness and freshness.

The trouser technology launched in 2022 and re-presented in this year’s new versions reinforces Aramis’ positioning of bringing pieces that understand the needs of contemporary men, with innovation and quality.

The composition of the new models is made from a blend of fibers (cotton, viscose, elastane and polyester), which offers a soft touch, active absorption and breathability, eliminating moisture and keeping the skin dry for longer.

Ideal for the most diverse day-to-day situations, the Flex & Dry jeans also have a high stretch, which allows the perfect fit to the body, and ensures maximum comfort and shape maintenance.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

