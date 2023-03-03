Home Sports Romain Cannone, the golden man of French fencing
Sports

Romain Cannone, the golden man of French fencing

Duelist and globetrotter, Romain Cannone laid his swords in the Bois de Vincennes in the fall of 2022 at the National Sports Institute (Insep). In the gymnasium-like fencing hall, the Tokyo Olympic champion repeats his ranges over and over again.

At the umpteenth rehearsal, his iron grip is less frank, the point of his fencing master touches him in the knee. A little blood flows. ” It’s nothing ! » : three words to reassure Hugues Obry, coach and also gold medalist at the Athens Games in 2004. ” It’s nothing “, repeats Romain Cannone who is on his guard. No time to waste on a scratch. The Paris Olympics are almost tomorrow.

It was at 24 that the native of Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine) surprised the planet. On July 23, 2021, the Tokyo 2020 Games begin between two epidemic waves of Covid-19. France hopes for a first title and counts, like every four years, on its fencers to resonate The Marseillaise. Simple substitute in the quartet of the epee team, Romain is the last minute guest after the withdrawal of Daniel Jérent, member of the gold medal-winning French team at the Rio Games in 2016.

With a 47e place in the world rankings, the Boulonnais is an outsider, his opponents know him little, no one expects him. Never mind : “I say to myself: “enjoy your moment and have fun!” » He defeats all the favorites one by one with disconcerting panache and agility. He offers his first gold medal to the France team. His day, he totally “kiffée”.

A Brazilian childhood

Having fun cannot be improvised. It’s a job and a lifestyle that Romain Cannone adopted as a child. He was 3 years old when his father was offered a professional opportunity in a Brazilian rum distillery. The family left the banks of the Seine for those of the Atlantic, towards Recife. Her first language will be Portuguese, her nursery school, the beach. “I grew up on the sand with other children from all walks of life, we spent our time running, swimming, playing football…” A dream that will come to an end when, when he is 6 years old, the family returns to the Parisian suburbs for his first return to school.

“I could not get used to the rigidity of the French educational system”

The French school means classes with closed doors, rules to be respected, bells that punctuate the days… Another planet. The passive hours, propped up on a chair, pass slowly, the time of flip flops and bare feet on the sand is over.

