Original title:Romano:Barcelona, ​​Miami are eager for a visa-free summer window next year, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris will speed up contract renewal negotiations

The 35-year-old Messi is still one of the best attackers in football. He has played 17 games for Paris so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 3 assists.

The latest report from Italian journalist Romano,BassaandMiamiThe competition for Messi will be full, but the Argentine superstar is currently enjoying himself in Paris, and the Paris executives plan to speed up the renewal of the contract with Messi.

Romano described it this way: Barcelona missed the Champions League knockout rounds for two consecutive seasons, and Laporta dreamed of exempting Messi from visas in the summer window next year. In addition to Barcelona, ​​Beckham’s Miami will also try to persuade Messi to leave Europe’s five major leagues for the American Major League. Messi’s attitude is very firm, that is, the World Cup refuses to talk about his future. He hopes to decide his future after the World Cup. Paris will make every effort to renew Messi’s contract and is willing to open a contract until 2025.Messi and the Paris coachGaltirelationship is very good, plusNeymarWaiting for friends, Messi is currently enjoying himself in Paris.

Personal opinion, Messi'sBreak through with the ball, transfer with the ball, make a cake with a straight pass, free kickThey are still the top players in football. With the current state of Messi, there is absolutely no problem in fighting for another two years in the five major European leagues. No matter how old Messi is, he can consider Pirlo's playing style, organize a ball-shaped midfielder, and match a "Gattuso" like midfielder, he can still continue his career well.

