Microsoft: As long as a PlayStation is sold, we'll launch Call of Duty for it

Earlier this year, in the face of Microsoft’s three-year commitment to PlayStation support for Call of Duty, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said it “fell short on many levels.” Today, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has made a new take on the SameBrain Podcast. “We’re not going to let Call of Duty leave the PlayStation,” he says. “That’s not our intention. As long as there’s a PlayStation that sells, we’ll have Call of Duty for it, just like we did with Minecraft. did the same.”

Next, Spencer further pointed out that in the past few years, “Minecraft” supports more and more platforms, and he hopes that “Call of Duty” will develop in this direction in the future. Prior to this, the UK Competition and Markets Authority had decided to conduct a “second phase investigation” into the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard acquisitions. Although Microsoft accused regulators of accepting Sony’s “selfish statements” in the initial investigation, it said it would cooperate with the regulator and was confident it could persuade the other side to approve the deal. Spencer’s speech this time should also be regarded as a signal.

