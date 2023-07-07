Rome calendar in Serie A: the matches of the 2023 2024 championship

Nightmare parties for Mou, derby of the capital as in 2015/16

A little déjà vu. As happened last year, in fact, this year too Roma will debut in the league against Salernitana (it finished 1-0, goal by Cristante), but at the Olimpico. After the away match against Verona, immediately the first big match for the Giallorossi who will challenge Milan on matchday 3 (last year the meeting between the two teams was one of the key moments of the season). Between the 6th and 8th rounds, Mourinho’s boys will face all three newly promoted sidesin the 10th they will be on stage at San Siro against Inter, where they won a year ago in what remains the only success of the last 12 meetings against the Nerazzurri. The derbies of the capital will be scheduled for the 12th (November 12) and on the 31st day (April 7, with Roma as hosts), exactly the same as in the 2015/16 championship: the Giallorossi won both times (the first with Garcia on the bench, the second with Spalletti). Particularly intense, then, will be the Christmas period and the season finale. At the turn of 2023 and 2024 he will face consecutive matches against Napoli, Juve (the only race away from the Olimpico) and Atalanta, the same triptych of games scheduled for reversed pitches between April and May. The Giallorossi will close the 2023-24 Serie A at the Castellani, on the Empoli field.

