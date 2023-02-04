Before this year, I, from Cremonese in Rome (yellow and red bank) had a distant and faded memory. Season 1993/1994, the Grigiorossi Corsari at the Olimpico for 1-2 thanks to goals from Dezotti and Tentoni. It was Mazzone’s Roma, but above all it was the late Gigi Simoni’s Cremo, able to finish tenth in Serie A with 32 points (best finish ever). I don’t know how many of those present today in the guest sector experienced that day, I just know that this early February evening will go down in history for them. And they will be able to tell it to posterity, having the right to dream and being able to fully enjoy all the good things done by the Lombard team. But let’s go in order.

The sporting importance of this match for Roma was clearly there for all to see. Every good self-respecting project, in fact, must be characterized by continuity. In order not to ensure that excellent results obtained in the recent past become sporadic cases. There debacle housewife of a Naples with the head to the championship, had given the yellow and reds a very inviting Cup scoreboard. An invitation, we recall, arrived from the still shameful way in which this competition is carried out. A total prerogative of the big clubs and aimed at dashing even the smallest hopes of fairy tales and surprising routes. In short, able to erase that unpredictability that has always brought fans closer to football.

Of course, then there are the exceptions that prove the rule. There are evenings in which David defeats Goliath and does so by subverting all predictions. Twice in a row. Giving the gang of followers who arrived at the Olimpico a joy that will go down in the annals. Giving away – allow me – a piece of history to a fan base that over the years has not only always strenuously followed its cause, but has shown that it has a clean, strong and unshakeable ultras conception. And to whom fate has given the opportunity to savor a semifinal, which regardless of the outcome will leave in the minds and hearts of Cremonese sportsmen the feeling of having redeemed at least a part of the anonymity and disappointments suffered in the dark years of Serie C , relegations to C2 and lost playoffs.

The Cremonese ultras are the same ones who will not enter their curve tomorrow in solidarity with the Leccese, affected by the shameful travel ban for possible motorway intersections with the Bari. And be careful, Cremonese-Lecce is not just any challenge, but probably the last train to get on to compete for a very difficult stay in Serie A. I don’t mean that everyone has to do this – everyone has their own line, their own modus vivendi as well as the his reasons – but I just want to underline the greatness of the gesture, which evidently reveals a certain way of seeing the curve and the world of organized support.

Here, pass me this little praise to the 185 supporters of the Cream who this evening have once again reiterated what they are made of. Showing those who don’t know them that theirs is not a far-fetched or passing reality, but the synthesis of a great ultras tradition behind them.

Of course, on the other hand there is all the disappointment of the Roman fans, who had thrown series and great hopes into this cup to give meaning to the season. The South believed in it and overall always supported their team, even when – after Celik’s own goal for the visitors’ double – everyone understood in which direction the evening was going. And how bitter the morsel was to swallow. Not that the Roma people are accustomed to successes, shifts passed smoothly and victories conquered even before taking the field, but certainly today’s evening had very different expectations. And the almost total goal signed by Belotti in expired time (useful only to deliver the match to the almanacs) says a lot about the mood.

The final whistles are almost inevitable and more than a dispute, they are children of disappointment. Big party under the guests’ sector, just like thirty years ago. With the same result. And with Fiorentina in their sights to continue sailing on the waters of enthusiasm, while someone more farsighted hopes that this verve will also transfer to the remaining days of the championship.

On those few occasions in which the Italian province manages to stick its head out and make room for itself between the very tight metropolitan shirts of Italian football, it is worth underlining and taking it into account. Never forgetting how these squares remain the very basis of the movement and also of this ramshackle sport. Places where all in all, sporadically, it is still possible to grasp the essence and the sentimental part. It is therefore right to imagine these people from the Bassa – reserved and composed – tearing their clothes, for having proudly sweated an unexpected goal.

This evening is, rightly so, theirs.

Simone Meloni