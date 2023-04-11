Home Sports Rome: dislocated shoulder for Solbakken, but no surgery – Football
by admin
Ola Solbakken underwent medical tests today which confirmed the dislocation of his left shoulder suffered during Saturday’s match against Turin. Roma, for now, have ruled out the operation, choosing conservative therapy. However, the player will not be available for Sunday’s match against Udinese (he wouldn’t have been with Feyenoord regardless as he is not on the UEFA list) and it will be almost impossible to see him on the pitch again the following week against Atalanta in Bergamo. More precise recovery times will be defined as the days go by, after understanding how the player will respond to therapy.

